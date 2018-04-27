How Celebrities Have Reacted To Kanye West’s Support Of Donald Trump

In case you missed the memo, Kanye West has made his return to social media. And, true to form, he made some waves whilst doing so.

Amongst some quite philosophical thoughts, the 40-year-old touched on a range of topics in his latest tweets, including his famous family, his business and – controversially – some supportive messages for the current President, Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to defend her husband against criticism (in particular, suggestions surrounding his mental health), but it seems that a few of Kanye’s celebrity pals have taken issue with his affiliation to Trump.

Close friend John Legend messaged the rapper privately, urging him to ‘think with empathy’ and to remember the ‘harm that Trump’s policies cause.’

In true Yeezy style, the message exchange was then posted to Twitter.

He followed it up with a tweet that read: ‘I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground.

‘If you feel something don’t let peer pressure manipulate you.’

‘I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I’m actually very empathetic. Im still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don’t think of empathy.’

According to pop culture account PopCove, a number of celebrities seem to have hit the unfollow button as a result of Kanye’s latest tweets.

It has been alleged that Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj are amongst the artists who have unfollowed the Life Of Pablo star after seeing his Trump-approved messages.

It has also been pointed out, by a number of reports, that Kim’s sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are not following him, although it’s not clear whether they had been before.

One fan account seems to have disproven this with a screenshot.

Kanye seems to be content with standing up for his own opinions, so we’re sure that he won’t mind losing a few followers.

Keep doing you, ‘ye.