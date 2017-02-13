So Kanye West, Kim Kardashian AND Taylor Swift Missed The Grammys

The 2017 Grammy Awards was missing some very famous faces...

It was already reported that Kanye West would not be attending this year’s Grammy Awards. And, of course, if Yeezy wasn’t going to be there, it would make total sense that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, would also be staying home.

But when it came down to it, we couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed by the fact that the Kardashian-Wests were no-shows.

Back in 2015, KimYe made quite the impression on the Grammys red carpet, packing on the PDA in a big way.

Of course, Kim’s custom-made dress was also giving us life, so we would have loved to have seen what she might have pulled out of the bag this time around.

But, it wasn’t meant to be. And, according to Vogue, Kris Jenner has explained why.

It seems as though Kanye had a decision to make; music or fashion. Hmm, that must have been a tough one.

‘The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week,’ Kris reportedly said. ‘And my entire family is back there… Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow. He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!’

Another missing guest that really did take us by surprise was Taylor Swift.

The Shake It Off singer actually wasn’t nominated this year, so it does make sense that she might have felt that her appearance wasn’t needed.

But, from a truly selfish point of view, we were hoping she’d be strutting her stuff down the red carpet, because she totally stole the show for us last year.

Remember that colour blocking coord?

Dreamy.

Hope to see you next year, Swifty.