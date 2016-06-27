Kanye West’s Naked ‘Famous’ Video: Just WHAT?!

Just when we thought Kanye West couldn’t get any more controversial, he went and blew it out the park with that Famous video.

The 39-year-old rapper debuted his new music video on Friday night, which depitcs 12 very famous celebrities lying naked in a very long bed, with king Kanye nestled in the middle between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

The scene is said to be heavily inspired by a painting by American painter Vincent Desiderio, and predictably, caused a whole load of mayhem on its release.

Read: Kanye West’s Bodyguard Spills About His ‘Meltdowns’…

1) George W Bush 2) Anna Wintour 3) Donald Trump 4) Rihanna 5) Chris Brown 6) Taylor Swift 7) Kanye West 8) Kim Kardashian 9) Ray J 10) Amber Rose 11) Caitlyn Jenner 12) Bill Cosby

In the video, we see nude versions of Bill Cosby, Caitlyn Jenner, Amber Rose, Ray J, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Anna Wintour, George Bush and even Donald Trump sleeping together in the gigantic bed.

So far, Kanye’s kept schtum on how he actually created the impressively accurate-looking dopplegangers, but he certainly seems proud of his work – upon the video’s release, he provocatively tweeted: ‘Can somebody sue me already? I’ll wait.’

However, both Taylor and Rihanna’s appearance in the frame have been highly divisive – namely because RiRi is pictured in bed right next to her abuser Chris Bown, which many have found distasteful.

Credit: NME

‘He put a naked Rihanna next to naked Chris Brown. That s**t is tasteless and exploitive,’ one person tweeted.

‘Kanye’s new music video proves misogyny is still alive and thriving lol I’m disgusted’, slammed another.







Kanye’s decision to put a naked Taylor lying right next to himself is not going to help the pair’s rumoured feud one bit, either, especially since the song lyrics refer directly to the pop star: ‘I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex, I made that b**ch famous’, Kanye raps.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

So far, few of the celebrities actually featured in the video have spoken out, but we have a feeling that won’t last long…

We think Kanye should expect fireworks. But then again, that’s probably exactly what he wanted.