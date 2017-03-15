Kanye West’s Family Face Fresh Heartache After His Baby Cousin Dies

One-year-old Avery passed away this week

Kanye West’s family are grieving after the heartbreaking death of his one-year-old second cousin.

The toddler’s father Ricky Anderson – who’s Kanye’s cousin – confirmed the news on Instagram yesterday, captioning a photo of his son Avery: ‘Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.’

According to TMZ, Ricky works at the rapper’s label GOOD Music in LA. Avery is believed to have shown no sign of illness or distress before passing away.

The little boy’s mother Erica Paige has also spoken out on her page, penning the heartbreaking message: ‘This life in so unfair. I love you with everything inside me and it is with incredible, unbearable pain that I will have to try to find the strength to do a single thing without you. I am so grateful for being able to spend almost 17 months with you.

‘You brought me so much happiness and I’m so proud of how hard you fought. Thank you for all the laughs, cuddles, hugs and kisses, you took care of me in a way no one else could. My heart is forever broken. I love you so much, mommy is with you.’

Ricky has since shared a number of photos and videos of Avery, writing alongside one: ‘You’ve taken a big piece of me with you! Your mom and I love you so much!! @erica.paige.’

The news comes after a particularly difficult year for both Kanye, 39, and his wife Kim Kardashian.

Kim, 36, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October. The following month, Kanye entered hospital after an on-stage breakdown during his Saint Pablo tour.

We’re sending all our love to Ricky, Erica and the rest of their family at this devastating time.