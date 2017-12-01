Kaley Cuoco Announces Her Engagement To Boyfriend Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory actress shares her news in the cutest way

We’re sending a huge congratulations to Kaley Cuoco today… she’s engaged!

The Big Bang Theory actress turned 32 yesterday, and her boyfriend Karl Cook surprised her with one whopper of a birthday present.

She shared an Instagram video of herself in floods of tears after being proposed to, adding the caption: ‘Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!’

Over on his page, equestrian Karl posted the same clip. He wrote: ‘Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..of she said yes!!!!!’

He also uploaded a clip of himself and his new fiancée slow dancing, gushing: ‘In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook.’

And can we just talk about the ring?! The stunning jewel features a large teardrop diamond, which is set on a diamond-encrusted band.

Karl was the one to show it to his followers, saying: ‘I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you.’

Aw. Sending you all our best wishes at this exciting time, guys!