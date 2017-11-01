Are Kady McDermott And Scott Thomas Officially Over?

Kady has finally spoken out...

Fans of Love Island‘s Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott have been seriously worried recently about what’s actually been going on between the pair.

Despite neither party confirming or denying that they’re parted ways for good, it has seemed as if they’ve been on the rocks for a very long time now.

And now Kady has finally spoken out about what really happening in their romance…

Speaking to New! magazine, the 22 year old said: ‘I don’t know. We haven’t seen each other in four weeks. We’re on a little bit of a break. At the moment, it’s difficult not being able to speak to him.’

She continued to discuss her relationship with the Manchester lad and the mistakes she thought they made after leaving the ITV2 villa: ‘After Love Island, I moved in with Scott straight away. We were constantly with each other, which can be a bit too much.’

See: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Speaks Out About Jamie Jewitt Amid ‘Split’ Rumours

‘We’ve got our differences but we are similar in all the wrong places. We’re both argumentative and stubborn, which doesn’t help,’ the reality star admitted. ‘If we weren’t famous it would definitely be easier.’

More: Olivia Attwood Brands Love Island Co-Star Marcel Somerville ‘Bitter’

Kady went on: ‘People say they need to what’s happened between me and Scott but, to be honest, we don’t know ourselves. We’ll put a Snapchat up saying something and people assume we’ve split.’

But luckily, the brunette beauty did reveal that things definitely aren’t over forever between her and 28 year old Scott because there’s clearly still a lot of loved still there: ‘I could never see myself with anyone else. The thought of it makes me sick.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We’re really hoping that these two can make it work…