Kady McDermott Hits Out At Claims About Her And Scott Thomas

The 21-year-old has taken to Twitter to deny the reports...

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas met on the 2016 series of hit ITV2 reality show Love Island.

The pair went through a bit of a rocky journey in the villa, but made it official on the show and continued to seem strong for the following year.

However, when Kady posted a cryptic tweet about a ‘new chapter’ and unfollowed Scott on social media last week, fans were worried that the couple had split.

Kady then appeared to confirm that they were having issues, saying in a Snapchat vid after his 29th birthday: ‘Regardless of my situation with Scott, I did wish him a happy birthday.

‘Just because I haven’t tweeted it or put in on Instagram, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. Remember guys, things do happen in real life not just social media.’

Hmm. What did that mean?

Then today, reports claimed that Kady had moved out of her home with Scott and headed back home to Stevenage.

According to OK!, she’s ‘down’ about the situation, and they’re having a break in order to focus on themselves.

However, she’s now hit back, Tweeting: ‘Whoever this “source” is, is a liar and knows s***. False accusations like this is exactly why couples have breakdowns.

‘Don’t ever write stories on the “truth” unless it’s come from myself and Scott. Cheers.’

When a fan shared their support, she replied: ‘Preach. I’m no longer in love island think people forget, it’s real life can’t be going into a beach hut ranting and raving. Privacy is key.’

Pair of lunatics looking like 😇😇 SCADY ❤️️✌️️ A post shared by Scott Thomas (@scottyspecial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Whatever is going on with Scott and Kady, we wish them both all the best and hope they can work through it.

By Emily Jefferies