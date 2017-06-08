Kady McDermott Shares Some Strong Opinions On The New Love Islanders

The former Love Island star isn't shy with her feelings...

If you’re like us, you’re counting down the hours each night until 9pm so you can catch up on all the juicy Love Island action.

Since the series started again this week, social media has been going mad with debates, memes and love for the reality show.

Some of the most interesting tweets so far have been from some of the former Love Island stars, who have been publicly posting their opinions on their ‘replacements’.

Pocket rocket Kady McDermott in particular has been sharing her views with fans… And the petite brunette certainly isn’t holding back.

A year ago I met the most amazing person in my life along with some amazing lifetime friends. Love Island was the best experience of my life and it has changed my life in so many ways, for the better. Good luck to all the new islanders (they're gonna need it) me and Scott will be watching tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and most importantly enjoy the best summer you will ever have in your whole life!!!!! #AlwaysChooseLove #LoveIsland ❤️🌴 A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Personally, we’re addicted to Kady’s insight to this dramatic series. Her brutal honesty first came out when Jessica stole Montana’s man in the first ep.

‘It’s a no from me for that Jessica,’ the Hertfordshire girl tweeted.

Straight to the point, Kady…

After it was revealed in the second episode that Amber had been frisky with two different guys on the same night, Kady took to Twitter once again.

‘Two guys in one night woah…… each to their own,’ she posted.

The following evening, she commented on the contestants game-playing, saying: ‘I just feel like they’re all taking it too serious.. enjoy the experience and chill stop being tactical!’

Kady was hit with tweets from other viewers, who didn't like her strong opinions.

Kady was hit with tweets from other viewers, who didn’t like her strong opinions.

But in true Kady style, she was having none of it…

‘I say every day I will ignore these dumb people with their irrelevant opinions but sometimes they just need to be put to bed,’ she stated.

She went on to defend herself: ‘People hate people who have opinions on here. Sorry, but I always will.’

We don’t doubt it, girl!

ITV2’s Love Island is back again tonight at 9pm, when we’ll find out how the two new guys have settled in… Eek!

By Emily Jefferies