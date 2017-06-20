Love Island’s Kady McDermott Slams Jess And Dom As ‘Fake’

Kady is pretty suspicious of the Island's 'power couple'...

Former Islander Kady McDermott let loose on Twitter last night while tuning into Love Island, and she was not happy with one couple in particular.

In a rant, the petite brunette began by stating: ‘Jess and Dom still faf then.’

When contestant Gabby seemed to voice Kady’s thoughts on the show, speculating that Jess and Dom ‘weren’t real’, Kady supported her: ‘Gabby yes you know!!! Dom and Jess are fake!’

Eek! In true Kady style, she wasn’t holding anything back.

She also wrote: ‘Dom: so what do you think of mike, jess? She is gutted he didn’t pick her Dom lad🐍.’

But the 21-year-old had a lot of positive things to say about the other Islanders.

Sharing the popular view that Montana’s snacking is one of the most entertaining parts of the show, she tweeted: ‘Meanwhile @MontanaRoseB is still snacking that’s why she’s the real MVP😂🙌❤️.’

Despite admitting that ‘Mike and Liv look so fit together omg their babies!!!!’ she didn’t buy into Olivia’s tears over having two hunks fight for her.

She said: ‘Olivia you don’t feel bad you’re loving it, Chris you don’t even like her that much you just want what you can’t have! Fair play Mike👌.’

However, the ex-Islander did show sympathy for Chris, who looked pretty disheartened when Olivia shared a bed with her new partner: ‘Omg Chris laying in bed on his own whilst mike and Olivia are spooning his face nooooooooooo! Tight that 😓 [sic].’

Kady also showed support for Amber, although some viewers have been describing the new brunette Islander as a clone of her.

Complimenting her fashion, Kady praised: ‘Amber has the best fashion sense in there! Loving her outfits👏.’

We are loving the Pocket Rocket’s Love Island commentary, so keep it coming Kady!

By Emily Jefferies