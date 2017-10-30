Kady McDermott And Chloe Ferry Go Head To Head In Twitter Row

Uh-oh...

These two reality stars have sparked a big row on social media over their competing make up brands…

It all started when Geordie Shore‘s Chloe Ferry began quoting tweets throwing shade at Love Island star Kady McDermott.

When a fan shared: ‘kady mcturnip lmao @Chloe_GShore brilliant apparently she was the first person to bring out her own make up range [sic]’ Chloe quoted it, writing: ‘Hahah am f**king buckled [sic]’

Passion, Envy and Blush are on sale for £11.99 but only until midnight tonight!! Head to the website to get yours before it’s too late!! www.bychloeferry.com A post shared by ByChloeFerry (@bychloeferry) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

And when another tweeted: ‘@kadymcdermottx if your going to slag off @ Chloe_GShore at least unblock yer so that she can reply # mcdogmutt [sic]’ Chloe added: ‘Ana what’s the point in slagging some one off if your not going to tag them [sic]’

But was Chloe finished there? Not quite yet…

A third follower stuck up for the Geordie girl, posting: ‘I’m sure @Chloe_GShore was around long before @kadymcdermottx spose @KatiePrice and @Charlottegshore copied her too. [sic]’ to which Chloe joked: ‘And f**king @KylieJenner let’s get her involved to [sic]’

‘Ana mine come out way before hers she copied of the name then lashes and lipsticks exactly what a did [sic]’ the owner of the makeup brand By Chloe Ferry continued, and even American pal Spencer Pratt got involved, slamming the LI star: ‘yo fools don’t come for @Chloe_GShore unless u want a problem with Pratt Daddy [sic]’ which prompted Chloe to send a warning: ‘Haha she’s made big big mistake’.

This led Kady to hit back and explain her side of the story: ‘Hey Chloe, nice to meet you. First of all the reason you are blocked on social media is because of this,’ she wrote alongside a picture of an article about Chloe in which she described Kady as the one celeb she’d ‘throw off a ferry’, saying the brunette beauty ‘gets on her nerves’.

When you literally have no words 🔥🔥🔥 Kady wearing Boss lashes #bykady #lashes #boss #flames #thatface A post shared by ByKady (@bykady_) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

‘Even though I’ve never spoken or met you. And secondly my tweet wasn’t about you, tbh I don’t see your make up brand as a threat to mine,’ she continued. ‘Also my name is Kady McDermott, not mcturnip, as you know, you’ve spoken about me enough. Anyway, enjoy your Saturday night x’

Chloe then hit back: ‘Oh sorry is your makeup brand to good for mine like calm down MAC makeup THREAT [sic]’ before Kady ended the war of words by responding: ‘Well your Managment emailed my by kady team asking where we get our products and helping to source yours, so clearly. Enjoy your weekend x’

C’mon ladies… Let’s start supporting one another, eh?