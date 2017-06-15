Love Island’s Kady McDermott Has A Lot To Say About One Of The Couples

The former islander has been tweeting about Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay...

We’ve been completely addicted to Love Island for the past few years, so our obsession with the current mix of islanders is to be expected.

One thing that we’re definitely loving about this year’s series is the fact that 2016’s winning line-up is getting involved on social media.

It’s almost like they’re back again.

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott were definitely one of the stand-out couples from last year’s show. After a bit of a rollercoaster in the villa – which involved many make-or-break moments, a few tears and one very epic tantrum (soz, Kady) – they finally made things official and became boyfriend and girlfriend.

They’ve been together ever since, and we’re pleased to report that they seem more loved-up than ever.

Scott, 28, has been sharing his thoughts on Olivia Attwood this week, following that love triangle drama involving villa villain Chris and Chloe Crowhurst.

His lady, Kady, has never been one to shy away from sharing her own thoughts and opinions – and, natch, the topic of the new Love Island crew is no exception.

It seems as though the 21-year-old has taken issue with some viewers’ tweets involving one of this year’s couples.

Yup, apparently people have been comparing Kem and Amber to herself and Scott – and she’s not impressed.

During one of the most recent episodes, Kady jumped on Twitter to write: ‘And can people stop comparing Amber and Kem to mine and Scott’s relationship. They won’t last five minutes’.

She later added: ‘Amber is an absolute doughnut but to to be fair to her she’s only 20 as was I when I was it, she has so much to learn and she will in time!’

A few days later, though, and it seems as though she might have warmed to the couple.

During the episode that aired on the 13th June, Kady tweeted: ‘I hope amber doesn’t pie kem off and stopes with the games I love kem and they could have potential!’ [sic].

Ooh. Does that mean that she’s chosen a favourite Love Island couple?!

