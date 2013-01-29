Justin Timberlake Teams Up With Tom Ford For Music Comeback

Justin Timberlake has been looking super-hot lately and it’s all down to two little words: Tom Ford. The designer is working closely with JT, creating a stunning bespoke wardrobe for his return to music.

Justin’s opted for a smart, classic style for his new look, featuring Tom’s signature suits, cufflinks and bow-ties. At Sunday night’s SAG Awards, Justin looked gorgeous in a checked Tom Ford suit and silk shirt. He’s also been spotted filming scenes for his new music video, Suit And Tie, in which he sports an immaculate tuxedo alongside a very tailored Jay-Z.

Tom said: “I adore Justin. He has innate style and enormous talent. It has been such a pleasure and honour to work with him throughout this entire creative process.”

The SAG Awards was just the beginning – with a brand new album ‘The 20/20 Experience’ being released in March, expect plenty more drool-worthy pics of a suited and booted JT to come your way soon. Talk about bringing sexy back… RM