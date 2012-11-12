Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Help Sandy Relief Efforts

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel offered help to those affected by the devastating storm, Sandy, that hit the East Coast of the USA.

The newlyweds have only just returned from their honeymoon, but were spotted in Queens, New York handing out boxes of supplies from a lorry to those who had lost many or all of their personal items or even homes in the superstorm.

Ben Stiller was previously seen helping victims, while Lady GaGa recently pledged $1million to the relief effort.

Justin and Jessica teamed up with producer Timbaland, heading to a big US pharmacy to pick up supplies to hand out.

Good on you, guys – we love seeing celebs being charitable! BS