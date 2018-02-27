Justin Theroux Returns To Instagram Following His Split From Jennifer Aniston

By Stephanie Petit

From the editors of PEOPLE

Justin Theroux has returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old actor documented his visit to a non-profit group called Austin Pets Alive in Texas on Sunday, where he took selfies with pit bull puppies – including a few shots of a fur ball clasping onto Theroux’s nose with its mouth.

Adorable.

‘Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats,’ he captioned the photo series, which also featured some older dogs.

‘I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em…🐶🐾’ [sic].

Theroux also pointed out that the shelter has a location in Houston, tagging Selena Gomez for a little extra boost of star power. The singer is the owner of six rescue dogs and is friends with Aniston, who she met through her management.

The Leftovers star got involved with the nonprofit while filming the HBO series in Texas. Theroux donated $10,000 to Austin Pets Alive after winning a game on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

Theroux and Aniston, 49, announced their split after two and a half years of marriage.