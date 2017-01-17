What Justin Bieber Apparently Has To Say About Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Apparently, the What Do You Mean singer thinks the whole thing is 'fake'...

Ever since photographs of Selena and The Weeknd exploded onto our news feeds last week, fans have been waiting to hear what the pair’s famous exes might think of the apparent new romance.

See: Fans Question How Justin Bieber Might React To Photos Of Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Bella Hadid – who dated The Weeknd on and off for a year and a half – was the first to react, unfollowing Selena on Instagram. Well, we can hardly blame her for not wanting to see potential developments of her former beau’s new relationship.

The Victoria’s Secret model then posted the selfie to end ALL selfies, proving that she’s staying sassy in the face of the news.

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, appears to have kept pretty quiet. But that didn’t stop the Jelena shippers from speculating about how he might handle the information.

Selena and Justin have on/off dated for what feels like forever. Together they’ve been #CoupleGoals, broken up (and broken the hearts of millions of fans at the same time) and had one (very public) social media fight, ultimately resulting in the Biebs deleting his Insta’ account.

Since their split, JB has posted numerous throwback pictures from when they dated, leaving fans holding out for a possible reunion.

Now, it seems that Selena’s ex-boyfriend has something to say about the photographs. Yup, according to TMZ, the What Do You Mean singer believes that the whole thing is a publicity stunt.

The sources have alleged to the publication: ‘[Justin Bieber] says he’s been there, and believes Selena’s using The Weeknd for promotion. Bieber’s intel – and ours – is that Selena and The Weeknd are working on music together.’

Perhaps this explains why the 22-year-old hasn’t reacted more dramatically to the news of his ex moving on?

Obvs, it is worth noting that the songstress was previously rumoured to be dating Charlie Puth, coinciding with their track We Don’t Talk Anymore.

Hmm.

Lyrics from The Weeknd’s new record, Party Monster, also went viral after their apparent romance went public last week, largely due to the fact that he mentions a ‘Selena’.

Ooh.

However, a source has also told E! News that the Starboy singer has ‘always had a thing for Selena’. So maybe they ARE the real deal.

The plot thickens.