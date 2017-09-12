Justin Drops More Merch With H&M

11 images

Who knew Biebs could be such a high street hit...

Following on from The Biebs’ sell-out (and partially cancelled…) ‘Purpose Tour‘ he’s teamed up with high street favourite H&M to release an exclusive line of merch.

Perfect for all the fans who weren’t able to get tickets, Justin has co-designed an exclusive collection with pieces starting at just £8.99!

With everything from tees to tracksuit bottoms there’s something for everyone! Super wearable despite the bold and bright styles, with colours kept to a clean edit of black, red, orange, grey and white. It’s quite clear to see the influence of motor-cross racing across Bieber’s hoodies, tees and sweatpants adorned with checkered flag detailing and ‘team’ references.

Available to shop both in-store and online now…