Are Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Getting Closer Again?

Jelena fans may not want to get TOO excited...

Have these two exes finally made amends? Well…

According to E! News, the two singers spent time together at SelGo’s Los Angeles pad, and it’s not actually the first time they’ve seen each other recently.

A source revealed to the publication that the Selena and Justin have hung out ‘a few times’ since the brunette beauty underwent kidney transplant surgery recently.

However, fans of the celeb couple may be sad to heart that is it allegedly just as friends and ‘nothing romantic is going on’ between them.

The insider continued to explain: ‘They both have a long history with each other so they will always have a place in their heart for one another.’

The two popstars dated on and off for around three years between 2011 and 2014, but things reportedly took a turn for the worst between the pair when Selena became involved in the Sorry singer’s relationship at the time with Sofia Richie, causing Biebs to delete his Insta account.

In 2015, Selena told Elle magazine she’ll always remember their relationship fondly. ‘Genuinely… I’ll forever support him and love him in a way that…We grew up together. I think people want it to be different. We’re too young for that. Nobody was married. I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner.’

Selena is now with The Weeknd, who is well aware of what’s going on with Selena and Justing according to the source: ‘[The Weeknd] is well aware that Justin and Selena were hanging out with a few friends. He trusts her… Once The Weeknd gets back from touring you will likely see them all out.’

