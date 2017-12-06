Did We Just See Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Bump’ For The First Time?
WE NEED TO KNOW
By Jennifer Davis
From the editors of InStyle US
Khloé Kardashian is doing a very good job at keeping her rumoured pregnancy under wraps.
Despite sources reportedly confirming that she’s expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to officially announce the news.
With her under-the-radar approach, she has been very careful on social media to not show off any sighting of a growing bump.
Case in point: Her recent Snapchat session with big sister Kourtney Kardashian. In a series of posts by Kourt, Khloé keeps her arms crossed to block her stomach.
Kourtney also does a pretty good job to make sure that only Khloé’s head and shoulder are in the frame.
But even the best efforts can’t hide her body completely. Whilst it’s definitely a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment, some think you can just about spot a blossoming ‘bump’ if you look really closely.
Is an official confirmation on its way?
We can hope…