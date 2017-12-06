Did We Just See Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Bump’ For The First Time?

WE NEED TO KNOW

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

Khloé Kardashian is doing a very good job at keeping her rumoured pregnancy under wraps.

Despite sources reportedly confirming that she’s expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to officially announce the news.

With her under-the-radar approach, she has been very careful on social media to not show off any sighting of a growing bump.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Case in point: Her recent Snapchat session with big sister Kourtney Kardashian. In a series of posts by Kourt, Khloé keeps her arms crossed to block her stomach.

Kourtney also does a pretty good job to make sure that only Khloé’s head and shoulder are in the frame.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

But even the best efforts can’t hide her body completely. Whilst it’s definitely a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment, some think you can just about spot a blossoming ‘bump’ if you look really closely.

Is an official confirmation on its way?

We can hope…