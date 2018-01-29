Gogglebox’s June Appears To Confirm That She’s Left The Show

The much-loved TV star's husband Leon passed away last month

Gogglebox’s June Bernicoff seems to have confirmed that she won’t be returning to the show after the death of her husband Leon.

When a fan asked on Twitter if she’d continue on with one of her daughters, she simply replied: ‘It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA😊.’

June appears to be referring to the show winning Best Factual Entertainment at the National Television Awards last week.

When Doctor Foster actress Suranne Jones announced their triumph, she paid tribute to Leon, telling the audience: ‘God bless you Leon. It’s Gogglebox.’

The show’s sisters Izzi and Ellie Warner then accepted the gong, and made sure to mention Leon and June, who’d been on the programme since its launch in 2013.

Izzi said: ‘This is absolutely amazing and it’s a fabulous opportunity to be here and I’d just like to say thank you to the NTAs for having us, and a massive thank you to everybody who has voted.

‘It’s the fourth year in a row that we’ve won so it’s a real privilege. Everybody puts so much hard work into it and we just want to say thank you and this is on behalf of everybody.’

Ellie then added: ‘We’d like to dedicate this award to Leon and June.’

Leon passed away in December, at the age of 83. At the time, Channel 4 and production company Studio Lambert issued a statement on behalf of his family.

This read: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad news that after a short illness Gogglebox‘s Leon Bernicoff passed away in hospital earlier today.

‘Leon and his wife June were the first members of the public to be cast for Gogglebox back in early 2013, and they soon grew to become much-loved voices during the course of the show’s 10 series to date.

‘Leon’s unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox‘s reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion.

‘To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen. He will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family; cast and crew.’