It Looks Like Josh Tapper May Be Waving Goodbye To Gogglebox

The 20-year-old has landed one VERY snazzy job...

We have some sad news about Gogglebox‘s Josh Tapper today… it’s been reported that he’s taking a break from the reality show. WAAAH.

But there’s actually a very good reason for his exit. The 20-year-old is believed to have been offered an apprenticeship in the Cabinet Office, where more than 2,000 staff work directly with Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet.

Impressive, eh?

See: It’s Revealed That Gogglebox’s Sandra Martin Spent Six Months In Prison

This will be spread over a two-year period and will involve him undertaking a range of administrative duties within the Civil Service, with the possibility of applying for a government job upon completion.

A source tells the Daily Mirror: ‘Channel 4 will, of course, keep the door open for him but it’s a really exciting opportunity for him. It’s a much coveted job. Josh has already started having meetings within No. 10.’

Josh has appeared on Gogglebox since 2013, alongside parents Jonathan and Nikki and younger sister Amy.

But while he’ll be missing from our screens (boo), we’ll still get to see the rest of his family.

See: Scarlett Moffatt Reacts To Her Family Being Dropped From Gogglebox

The insider continues: ‘The Tappers are one of the show’s favourite families and Channel 4 really wanted them to carry on, even without Josh.

‘The family are very proud of him.’

We bet. Good luck for your new role, Josh! We’re gonna miss you.