A Former Islander Seems To Have His Eye On Olivia Attwood

Which ex Love Island star wants to steal Olivia from Chris?!

Last night’s Love Island is probably proving to be the most talked-about episode so far.

The love triangle between Sam, Olivia and Chris came to a dramatic climax and – somehow – pretty much every member of the villa ended up getting involved.

Olivia had rows with Sam, Montana and Marcel… and viewers were NOT happy.

See: Love Island Viewers Don’t Seem Impressed By Olivia Attwood Right Now

However, whilst most people are debating Olivia’s taste in men (LOL), one reality star was busy plotting about making his move on her. And all from the comfort of his sofa at home.

Can you guess who it is?

Cheeky chap Josh Ritchie, who will be all-too-familiar to seasoned Love Island fans, has taken to Twitter to share his scheme.

…but going green is optional 💚 #lessonsinloveisland #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on May 23, 2016 at 8:30am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘Chris bro when Olivia comes out this gaff.. I’m going take her clean off you [sic],’ he warned the controversial Chris.

We don’t need MORE Love Island drama, Josh!

Josh continued to poke fun at the confident farming lad on social media. He wrote: ‘Hahah hope this Olivia pies this Chris gezza.. He thinks he’s god gift # LOVEISLAND spoke to that Chloe like s*** too’ [sic].

And Josh didn’t stop there:

‘Go on Sam son.. Chris your ass in the fire pit mate! But speaks to birds like s*** tho,’ he ranted.

The Bolton boy even got Geordie queen Vicky Pattison involved in his plans to steal Olivia.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Love Island’s Marcel Has Been Branded A ‘National Treasure’ And The Internet Can’t Cope

Vicky tweeted her own thoughts on the Island drama, saying: ‘Live needs to stop… Now I feel like she looks more bothered than Sam….’

Josh then replied to the I’m A Celeb winner: ‘I’m going to take her off Chris hands when she’s out anyway Vicky babe’.

Is there going to be THREE guys fighting for Olivia now?!

Vicky also shared some pretty strong opinions about the Love Island confrontation too.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Furious with Olivia, she shared: ‘Liv was BANG out of order there… What we thinking: guilty conscience man?!! Chris and liv for the new @LoveIsland power couple eh?!!’

Is Vicky right? Will Chris and Olivia overtake Jessica and Dom as the ‘power couple’ of the villa?

Find out how everything progresses tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

By Emily Jefferies