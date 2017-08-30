If this isn't boyfriend goals then we don't know what is...

Made In Chelsea‘s Binky Felstead and Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson welcomed their first child together in June earlier this year.

Since then, the stars have been treating us to some adorable pictures of their baby girl India… and we can’t handle how cute she is.

But in his latest Instagram post, JP proved how cute he can be as he took a moment to praise Binks and prove how he feels for her.

Alongside a gorgeous seaside snap, JP wrote: ‘Binks felt insecure about this photo because of her post baby body. So I wanted to upload it to show how proud of her I am, and how beautiful I think she is! @binkyfelstead #takethathoodieoff’

Binks felt insecure about this photo because of her post baby body. So I wanted to upload it to show how proud of her I am, and how beautiful I think she is! @binkyfelstead #takethathoodieoff A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Well thanks for making us even more jealous, JP.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the pair were quick to praise both new parents as they flooded in their compliments.

One follower commented: ‘this is like the cutest thing in the most non cringey way and my hearts bursting and I’m not emotionally stable [sic]’ while another gushed: ‘I’m telling you @binkyfelstead you gave that man the biggest gift you will ever give a man, his first born child. @joshuapatterson_jp will love you forever and always for that no matter what. Remember he couldn’t have done it without you. You rock and look freakin stunning doing it x [sic]’

‘So happy you did this for your beautiful lady,’ one fan praised the Chelsea lad, adding: ‘We need more naturally beautiful mummies standing up for us who just want to take care of their babies and who are loved just the way they are. Good for you. Love this. 😘 #beautifulbinks [sic]’

Another raved: ‘You beautiful pair! What a lovely move Josh and yes she is divine! Remember give your body time and love, it’s single handedly created, birthed and is now feeding your baby.. take 9 months to make one, takes a good 9 months for your body to recover .. you look GORGEOUS, own it sister! Xxxx [sic]’

We couldn’t agree more!

And Binky has recently spoken out about her post-baby body changes alongside her latest workout video on Instagram.

‘Feeling great and back training with the one and only …. The best … @bethefittest! 🙌🏽,’ Binky began.

‘So I saw a post natal specialist (I recommend this highly to all new mummies wanting to know how to get their body’s / muscles/ joints working properly again, and most importantly .. What’s doing on down there!!!! … 😆🙈 Before getting fully back into training .. )’

She continued: ‘All is looking glory and I got the go ahead to get back to normal training and do some higher intensity exercise 1 or 2 x a week and workout the way i love to but still being careful and listening to my body… and the rest stick to my running and weights. I’m slowly starting to feel myself again which is so exciting. [sic]’



We think you look flawless, Binks!

By Emily Jefferies