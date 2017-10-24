Jordan Davies Scares Fans By Revealing Shocking Head Injury

This looks seriously painful...

Star of Ibiza Weekender, Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, Jordan Davies has built quite the following over recent years.

And while he usually impresses his fans with many selfies from his party lifestyle, he actually gave his 165 thousand Instagram followers quite the scare this week after he posted a snap of himself with blood stains on his t-shirt alongside two nurses in hospital, thanking them for looking after him.

The second snap showed a close up of his injured, bloodied scalp and it looks pretty gruesome…

Big thanks to the ladies who looked after me and just put 32 staples in my head ❤️ could have been a lot worse A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀JORDAN DAVIES (@jordanweekender) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Alongside the post Jordan wrote: ‘Big thanks to the ladies who looked after me and just put 32 staples in my head ❤️ could have been a lot worse’

And loyal fans of the Ibiza Weekender star were obviously very worried about what had happened,and if he was going to be okay…

‘Ouch what happened to your head your very strong I’d be in tears if that was happening to me,’ gushed one fan, while a second asked: ‘How did you do that , hope you get better soon [sic]’.

‘Jesus Christ !!!!!@jordanweekender are you alright??? X’ another concerned follower asked, while one seemed shocked: ‘Oh my god @jordanweekender what the hell have you done!!!!!!’

My 1000th Post has to be dedicated to you guys… If it wasn't for you lot I wouldn't be where I am today so THANK YOU ALL ❤️ I LOVE YOU All you sexy sausages ✌🏼 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀JORDAN DAVIES (@jordanweekender) on Oct 6, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

So what DID happen to poor Jordan’s head?! Well…

A representative for the reality TV star told OK! magazine that he had an incident at the gym which resulted in the painful gash on his head: ‘Jordan has been in the gym and has jogged in to some low metal stairs. He has had his 32 staples in to his head,’ they explained.

Ouch!

We’re wishing Jordan a super speedy recovery…