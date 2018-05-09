Jordan Banjo And Girlfriend Naomi Courts Welcome A Baby Boy

Congrats, guys!

Following the announcement that Mario Falcone and his fiancée are expecting their first child, we’ve got even more exciting baby-related news for you.

Jordan Banjo and his girlfriend Naomi Courts, who met in 2013, have welcomed a baby boy. They shared the news in the most adorable Instagram post on Tuesday.

Posting a snap of himself leaving the hospital with a baby car seat in his hand, the Diversity star wrote about the new addition to his little family.

‘Myself and @naomiella21 haven’t shared this straight away because we wanted to take some time to appreciate and enjoy the beautiful moment that we had as a family…but on the 07.05.2018 at 12:29am our beautiful son was born,’ he told fans.

‘Words cannot describe the feeling of seeing your future come into this world. I’m so proud of mum & baby, both are doing absolutely amazing…

‘@naomiella21 you are a super woman. If I didn’t know it before, I do now, I am the luckiest man there is. Welcome to the world Cassius Ashley Banjo.’

Fans have taken to the comments to react to the milestone.

‘Congratulations to you both on this wonderful news,’ one wrote.

‘Congratulations to you both, there’s no other feeling that’s better than becoming a mummy,’ another added.

Jordan took part in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, revealing that the experience had made him realise that Naomi really was the girl for him.

‘It’s the sort of thing where beforehand I was like: ‘Yeah, yeah one day I will.’

‘But it’s dawned on me now that I will actually marry this girl,’ he said at the time.

The couple discovered that they were expecting towards the end of last year, announcing the news officially in January.

Aww, congratulations guys!