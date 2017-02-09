Jools Oliver Speaks About Her Heartbreaking Miscarriage For The First Time

The wife of Jamie Oliver is now a proud mum to five children...

She has been open about her fertility issues in the past – but Jools Oliver has revealed for the first time that she once suffered a tragic miscarriage.

Jools married celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 2000, are they are proud parents to five children: Poppy Honey, 14, Daisy Boo, 13, Petal Blossom, seven, Buddy Bear, six, and six-month-old River Rocket.

But Jools, who did not reveal when she lost the baby, admitted that after miscarrying it was difficult to enjoy being pregnant.

See: Jools Oliver Comes Under Fire For Her Post Baby Body Shoot

Can't remember what we were finding so funny 💙🚀xxx A photo posted by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

‘I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again — it makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy,’ the 42-year-old told the Daily Mail.

But that doesn’t mean she has ruled out a sixth baby.

‘I’ll never draw the line. (River) is six months now, so we’re past the really difficult sleepless first few months. He’s such a joy,’ she says.

23 years my best friend and 16 of those married. Happy Anniversary ❤️ thank you xxxx A photo posted by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jun 23, 2016 at 11:41pm PDT

She added: ‘I’m getting older, but I’d definitely do it again if I could. I think Jamie’s’ finished, but you never know!’

Jools has previously opened up about struggling to conceive after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome at the age of 17.

🇫🇷💙 A photo posted by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jul 25, 2015 at 10:03am PDT

Before becoming pregnant with her first child, she revealed that she underwent intense hormone treatment.

‘I didn’t care how far I had to go,’ she told BabyCentre in 2009. ‘You hear horror stories and you think it’s going to be hard, but I didn’t care. I just wanted a baby… It was awful, but I just thought: ‘Keep going’.

‘I’m sure any couple that has been through fertility treatment understands what I’m saying.’

A real treat shooting ss17 Little Bird this week dressing our favourite little subjects such fun ❤thank you @sam_photography @ggredd @sarahtildesley and the whole gang that make these days so brilliant xxxx A photo posted by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:17pm PST

Her revelation comes as she launches her Little Bird clothing collection with Mothercare next week.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The proceeds from one outfit — a bodysuit featuring the words ‘My Rainbow Baby’, which is the universal emblem for families who have suffered the loss of a child — will support the maternity and baby charity, Tommy’s.

By Jenni McKnight