Love Island Viewers Are Utterly Furious With Jonny Right Now

The Essex lad DITCHED Camilla for Tyla last night, and Twitter went mad...

Oosh. Jonny Mitchell is NOT in Love Island viewers’ good books right now.

The 26-year-old ditched his partner Camilla Thurlow for new girl Tyla Carr on last night’s show, after it was announced during a task that he’d said he wanted to ‘rip her clothes off’.

This came after he’d reassured Camilla that he wouldn’t be ‘jumping ship’, and just a day after they’d re-coupled.

He told Tyla: ‘Of course I could’ve picked you [in the re-coupling] but how would that have gone down… You’re a funny, bubbly girl and it’s hard to be myself around people who aren’t like me.

‘I have to censor myself quite a lot around Camilla.’

In the beach hut, he admitted: ‘I need to find someone I’m more compatible with. I want to give it a try, why not? I have to take risks… I don’t know if that makes me a bad guy. I would’ve handled it a different way.’

And it seems he did choose to take a risk, as he and Tyla then SNOGGED.

Understandably, Camilla was incredibly upset by the break-up. She burst into tears, whispering to Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville: ‘I don’t think I can do this. I really want to go home.’

However, this didn’t stop Gabby and Marcel from saving Tyla over her partner Simon in the dumping ceremony. Hmm.

Of course, fans had A LOT of thoughts about Jonny’s actions. And basically, he’s a contender for the most hated man in Britain right now.

One Tweeted: ‘So sad watching Jonny take advantage of how kind and patient Camilla is and her having no clue how trash he is 😭😭my heart #loveisland.’

Another wrote: ‘CAMILLA IS A BEAUTIFUL EDUCATED HUMANITARIAN BOMB DISPOSAL EXPERT AND JONNY IS A WASTE OF SPACE GET HIM OFF MY TELLY PRONTO #loveisland.’

Is it 9pm yet? We really need to know how Camilla is doing.