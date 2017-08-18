Er. Is Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell Dating MIC Girl Stephanie Pratt?

Safe to say we were not expecting this...

Jonny Mitchell was one of the most controversial Love Island contestants this year, and since leaving the villa things haven’t really changed.

He’s been linked to numerous ladies, but the woman who’s apparently captured his attention most recently is Made In Chelsea‘s Stephanie Pratt.

Yep… pretty random, right?

The pair were snapped out at Japanese restaurant Roka, before enjoying drinks and walking together to find a taxi.

Steph clearly likes an Essex lad, and has been single since splitting with the prince of Essex himself, Joey Essex, last year.

See: Things Between Love Island’s Jonny And Chyna Just Got Really Awkward

Earlier this year, the American reality star described the kind of guy she’s looking for, telling the Daily Star: ‘I like someone who’s funny and intelligent, and good at what they do. I find that really attractive.

💋 @inthestyleuk A post shared by Stephanie Pratt (@officialstephpratt) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

More: Love Island’s Jonny Responds To Being Labelled ‘Controlling And Possessive’ By Charity

‘Growing up I always dated hockey players and I still love athletes. I don’t like models or unemployed people. I’d rather date someone who just has a normal, manly job.’

Could this be the start of something for Jonny and Stephanie? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

By Emily Jefferies