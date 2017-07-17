Love Island’s Jonny Goes Up Against Piers Morgan On Good Morning Britain

Piers DEFINITELY isn't a fan of the ITV2 show...

Love Island‘s Jonny Mitchell had a pretty awkward experience on Good Morning Britain today.

While he wasn’t exactly the most popular contestant on the show (he made Camilla cry FFS), we ALMOST felt a teeny bit sorry for him when he went up against Piers Morgan.

Piers, 52, has been pretty open about his dislike of the ITV2 programme, and he wasn’t prepared to give Jonny, 26, an easy ride as they chatted about his dramatic exit.

Instead of trying to get the goss, he instead decided to test Jonny on his intellectual ability. Err.

He first asked him to work out 11 multiplied by 15, to which Jonny responded: ‘Maths isn’t my strong point, don’t put me on the spot.’

Jonny clearly felt uncomfortable as Piers probed him for the Chancellor of Germany, pleading: ‘Okay, let’s move on now.’

But Piers was relentless, adding: ‘Can you give me Pi to three decimal places?’ before saying of Love Island: ‘Don’t you think it’s a forum for complete dimwits to behave like dimwits?’

At this point, Jonny decided to hit back. He argued: ‘No, I think it’s a great idea. You stick a bunch of 20-something-year-olds in a villa for free and let them get on with it. It’s great TV.

‘Gosh, lighten up, Piers! I don’t think the show is stupid at all. It’s just entertainment. I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, mate, but the main audience is younger people, not you. No offence.’

Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid also stuck up for Jonny, leaving Piers with no choice but to accept defeat.

He burst into laughter, and let Jonny talk about his beau Tyla Carr hooking up with ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis after he left the villa.

Jonny admitted: ‘I’ve caught up with the show since I left the villa. I’ve watched Tyla and Mike and I am a little bit jealous, but I’m not too surprised to be honest with you.

‘There were a lot of emotions going on when I was in there. But I have been mugged off!’

Yep. By Piers, it seems…