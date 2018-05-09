Jonny Mitchell’s Instagram Followers Think He May Have Just Got Engaged

The Love Island contestant has sparked a frenzy on social media...

Love Island fans love to find a villain.

Terry Walsh ticked that box in Love Island 2016, and it seemed that Jonny Mitchell played that role during last year’s series.

Of course, his comments about feminism didn’t really strike the right chord. And when Camilla Thurlow became the nation’s sweetheart, it was only ever going to go downhill for Jonny when he called time on their romance.

Since the end of the show he has been linked to a few other reality TV stars, including Made In Chelsea‘s Stephanie Pratt, but he now seems very loved-up with new girlfriend Danielle Zarb-Cousin.

According to her Instagram, the pair have even moved in together.

But there’s one photo in particular that appears to have confused his followers. Yup, fans are convinced that the Love Island star has popped the question to his model girlfriend.

Both Jonny and Danielle shared the same selfie, and the model just so happened to be wearing a pretty big sparkler on that finger.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @daniellezarbx #love A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on May 4, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Of course, this is exactly the sort of thing that eagle-eyed fans would jump on.

Comments included: ‘Is that an engagement ring 💍 I see 😬❤’, ‘Are u engaged if so huge congratulations [sic]’ and ‘is that a ring on her fingerrrr [sic]’.

Others, however, claimed that they had seen her wearing the ring on her middle finger in previous photos. Hmm.

Last night 🥂👸🏻🖤 @daniellezarbx A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

They have not spoken out about the engagement rumours, but a source does appear to have told OK! that they are ‘crazy’ about each other.

‘He know’s he is going to marry this one,’ the insider reportedly told the publication.

‘They are completely loved up, engagement chat has been a regular topic of conversation for Jonny and Danielle.’