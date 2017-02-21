Jonathan Cheban Accused Of Body-Shaming A Vegan Blogger On Instagram

Kim Kardashian's BFF, who is currently starring on Celebs Go Dating, has been dragged into an argument on social media...

Jonathan Cheban isn’t known for being a wallflower, but if these new accusations are proven to be true, he’s just taken it to a whole new level.

We don’t support body-shaming of any kind – because, as if we haven’t underlined this fact enough, EVERY body is beautiful.

One blogger, who happens to document all things vegan, has accused the reality star of leaving negative comments on her Instagram photographs.

Nancy Sidley of Sophisticated Vegan alleges that Jonathan left a number of, quite frankly, awful messages on her social posts, including things like ‘worst looking vegan alive’ and ‘if that’s vegan give me beef!!!’

Not cool.

After Nancy shared a number of screen-grabs with her followers, Jonathan appears to have set his Instagram page to private (although, if so, it has since been made public again). She then announced: ‘@JonathanCheban finally went private. I wonder why? 😂Thanks to everyone who stood up for me!’

She then went on to write, ‘…He singled me out for some crazy reason and body shamed me. No man should ever make a woman feel like they need plastic surgery to be pretty. We are all beautiful just the way we are! ❤️’.

According to reports, Nancy Sidley admitted to calling the Celebs Go Dating star a ‘furhag’, and he then took to the comments of her Sophisticated Vegan account to retaliate.

Sharing screen-shots of the messages she claims to have received, Nancy told her followers: ‘@jonathancheban trolled my IG to tell me, I’m ugly for wearing glasses, I need lip injections, I need a chin implant, I’m the worst looking vegan alive and I’m fat…’

She continued: ‘I can’t believe @kimkardashian is BFF’s with this guy? What if North grows up and doesn’t want to get any plastic surgery like me? Would he says the same things to her? [sic]’

Her final message was one of positivity, saying: ‘We are all beautiful just the way we are. ❤️’