Jon Clark Hits Out At Suggestions He’s Friends With Love Island’s Kem

This Essex/Love Island web is getting more and more confusing...

TOWIE‘s Jon Clark has denied suggestions that he’s friends with Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay.

Why is this a big deal? Well, you might want to grab a cup of tea, because this is quite a long story…

If you follow Jon on Instagram, you’ll know that he was pretty upset when Chloe Crowhurst was named as one of this year’s contestants last week.

He claimed that the 22-year-old was actually his ‘girlfriend’, going on a furious rant that branded her ‘fame hungry’ and an ‘evil b****’. Eep.

Jon wrote on Instagram: ‘…This was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole timeshe was going behind my back! To get on loveisland anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week!’ [sic].

To seemingly back up his claims, he published a series of WhatsApp conversations and photographs on his account – although these have since been deleted.

Of course, viewers have been waiting to see if Chloe brings up Jon on the show. And while she hasn’t, she has revealed that she shares a connection with fellow Islander (and Essex lad) Kem.

When Kem arrived at the villa, she shouted out: ‘Oh my God, I know him!’ She later explained: ‘I dated his best mate. But to be fair, it wasn’t really dating. It was a bit of dinner, that was it really. Put the past in the past.’

After being asked to step forward if she fancied him, Chloe told host Caroline Flack: ‘I can’t! I dated his best mate!’ But it didn’t take long for them to couple up anyway.

Fans were quick to speculate about whether this mystery ‘best mate’ was Jon, but as we mentioned earlier, he’s rubbished this.

The 27-year-old Tweeted last night: ‘Just to clarify for everyone! Kem ain’t my pal we don’t know eachother so that another fella 😩😂 hahaha gotta laugh.. [sic].’

So the mystery continues…