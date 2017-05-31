TOWIE’s Jon Clark Denies His Love Island Rant Is A Publicity Stunt

The reality star claimed his 'girlfriend' had ditched him for the reality show yesterday...

Since the Love Island 2017 contestants were revealed earlier this week, one Essex lad has not been happy.

Ex-Love Islander and current TOWIE star Jon Clark took to social media yesterday to share his rage at his ‘girlfriend’ Chloe Crowhurst, who he claims has ditched him for a chance to find love abroad. Here’s what he said…

But not everyone is convinced that the heartbreak is genuine. Some fans have shared their suspicions that the whole thing is a publicity stunt. Hmm.

One Tweeted: ‘Omg I’m actually cringing at how desperate that Jon Clarke is to get back on love island [sic].’

Others wrote: ‘Does Jon Clarke think we’re thick? Blatantly been set up so he can go in there and kick off in a few weeks time,’ and: ‘For having a gf for 9 months, you don’t have one pic of her on your insta…I’d be sad if my bf of 9 months, who I’ve apparently lived with for 6, didn’t have 1 pic of us together on his certified insta… [sic].’

While others believed the drama to be genuine, they still predicted the show would now somehow include Jon. Messages included: ‘Love island gonna be lit when they put Jon Clarke in to pull up on his girl(ex girl now) [sic].’

After all the speculation, Jon took to his Instagram account (again) set the story straight.

This is us over last 9 months!! For people saying this is a publicly stunt please believe me I wish it was!! Fact matter is she was my gf….. didn't even break up with me to go on the show! Who treats another human becoming like that the reason why I didn't have it all over my Insta is coz I live a public life something's are best left private ok A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on May 30, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Alongside a series of pictures of himself and Chloe, he wrote: ‘This is us over last 9 months!! For people saying this is a publicly stunt please believe me I wish it was!! Fact matter is she was my gf….. didn’t even break up with me to go on the show!

‘Who treats another human becoming like that the reason why I didn’t have it all over my Insta is coz I live a public life something’s are best left private ok [sic].’



Some fans stood by Jon, with comments reading: ‘U can do Better than her lad,’ and: ‘How low no self respect ! This is a women who can never be trusted shes used u !’

What do you guys think? Publicity stunt or genuine heartbreak?

By Emily Jefferies