Former Love Island and current TOWIE star Jon Clark has taken to Instagram and Twitter to lash out at ‘girlfriend’ Chloe Crowhurst, after it was revealed that she’ll be on this year’s series of Love Island herself.

Chloe – an executive assistant from Essex – has been branded as ‘fame hungry’ and an ‘evil b****’ by Jon on social media. Eeeep.

The Essex lad posted a series of screenshots and photographs of the pair on his Instagram account yesterday.

He accompanied the pictures with a lengthy caption, which read: ‘So this was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole timeshe was going behind my back! To get on loveisland anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week! [sic].



‘And stayed at mine the night before she flew to @loveisland I can’t belive I’ve been had over is such a way! She is totally fraud! She didn’t even break up with me just her phone went off and her mum said she dropped it down the toilet! I’m gutted to think that someome@I let be part my family for so long can do this!!

‘I feel sorry@for@amy guy she gets with on the island!! Let me get back out there and say my piece!! All I ever did was be there for her and support her! We fully together and she didn’t even break up with me! I just want people to know the truth!’

He also Tweeted: ‘Fame hungry girls lol,’ along with various other outbursts.

Chloe has no access to the internet as she prepares for the start of the series. But a Tweet on her page – which is currently being manned by friends – reads: ‘Let’s not always believe what you read… there is two sides to every story. 6 days till you get to see that! #Loveisland #TeamChloe ❤️❤️ [sic].’

She also opened up in her pre-Love Island interview about her dating history, saying: ‘I meet so many pigs. I want to meet somebody nice.

‘I mean, boys in Essex – come on. They’re not great. I want to be loved-up but they’re just pigs. It’s a bit of a joke if I’m honest. Every boy I’ve ever been with has cheated on me.

‘It was upsetting but I’m the sort of person that thinks: “Well you weren’t good enough for me anyway, so I won’t be hurt by it.”’

Uh-oh… We’ll all be tuning in next Monday to find out what’s REALLY gone on here.

By Emily Jefferies