The TOWIE star is apparently planning to leave the country over his Love Island heartbreak...

The Only Way Is Essex‘s Jon Clark has recently opened up about his future plans now that his supposed ‘girlfriend’ Chloe Crowhurst ditched him to star on this year’s Love Island.

The reality star, who shot to fame during the 2015 series of the ITV2 dating show, revealed how hard the surprise break-up has hit him: ‘I’ve never felt so low in my entire life. I’m heartbroken,’ he admitted.

‘I don’t know what I could have done to deserve to be treated this way. I would never treat someone like this. It’s just callous.’

He continued to Reveal magazine: ‘I don’t know what to do with myself. I haven’t eaten in four days. All I can do is lie in bed and try to go sleep so I can stop thinking about it.’

Jon also went on to discuss how hard it would be to watch Chloe on TV with another guy: ‘I can’t do it because I still love this girl. I know she’ll have sex on TV, it’s bound to happen, and it’s going to break my heart.

‘I’m not going to sit there and watch her get in another geezer’s bed.’

In fact, the Essex lad is planning to escape the UK in order to steer clear of the series: ‘I’m getting out of the country. I can’t watch this show.

‘I’m going to a health retreat in Portugal to sort my mind out. I don’t know when I’m coming back,’ he said.

However, Chloe seems to have had a very different view of their split.

Before entering the Love Island villa, she said: ‘We’ve both been single a few months. I’ve seen him out, we’ve had a few drunken texts. We were together for three months. We met in May 2016, it was very on and off.’

She went on to hit back at (ex?) boyfriend Jon, telling The Sun: ‘The show is not about Jon Clark – it is about me. That is the whole reason I am doing it. If I wanted to be back in Essex I could be.

‘I don’t know why he is lying about it. Let him call me an ‘evil b****’.’

Uh-oh… So does that mean Jon won’t be heading into the villa to confront Chloe?

We’ll have to keep watching to find out…

By Emily Jefferies