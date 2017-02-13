Join Us At Our London Fashion Week Hub

Your AAA pass to London Fashion Week...

We’ve teamed up with beauty giant Smashbox to host the mother of all pop-ups this London Fashion Week. We’ll be taking over the brand’s London studio from Friday 17th-Sunday 19th February, where we’ll be treating you to talks with your favourite influencers and Look staff members, expert make-up masterclasses, a comfy place to chill while you recharge your phone (amen) and tasty snacks and refreshments.

Look’s fashion and beauty teams will be on hand all weekend to help solve your wardrobe dilemmas while spilling all our make-up secrets. Throw in live talks with DJ Zara Martin (!), Lilah Parsons (!!) and MIC veteran Rosie Fortescue (!!!) and it’s set to be a pretty stellar line-up, dont you agree?

If that wasn’t enough, we’ll also be offering up more freebies and goody bags* than you can shake a suitably chic stick at and equipping you with an impossible-to-resist 20% off Smashbox cosmetics All. Weekend. Long.

The details

Where: Smashbox Studio, 6 Mortimer Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1T 3JJ.

When:

Friday 17th Feb 1-6pm

In conversation with Lilah Parsons- 2pm

Saturday 18th Feb 11am-5pm

In conversation with Really Ree Beauty Blogger- 12pm

In conversation with Zara Martin- 3pm

Sunday 19th 12-5pm

In conversation with Rosie Fortescue- 12.30pm

All live talks are on a first come, first serve basis so turn up early to avoid disappointment.

Don’t forget to follow all the action on Instagram, Snapchat & Facebook using #LOOKxSmashbox too.

*An exclusive goody bags will be given to the first 100 guests daily who take and share a selfie from the hub with #LOOKXSmashbox and tag @SmashboxCosmeticsUK & @Lookmagazine.