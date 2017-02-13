Join Us At Our London Fashion Week Hub
Your AAA pass to London Fashion Week...
We’ve teamed up with beauty giant Smashbox to host the mother of all pop-ups this London Fashion Week. We’ll be taking over the brand’s London studio from Friday 17th-Sunday 19th February, where we’ll be treating you to talks with your favourite influencers and Look staff members, expert make-up masterclasses, a comfy place to chill while you recharge your phone (amen) and tasty snacks and refreshments.
Look’s fashion and beauty teams will be on hand all weekend to help solve your wardrobe dilemmas while spilling all our make-up secrets. Throw in live talks with DJ Zara Martin (!), Lilah Parsons (!!) and MIC veteran Rosie Fortescue (!!!) and it’s set to be a pretty stellar line-up, dont you agree?
If that wasn’t enough, we’ll also be offering up more freebies and goody bags* than you can shake a suitably chic stick at and equipping you with an impossible-to-resist 20% off Smashbox cosmetics All. Weekend. Long.
The details
Where: Smashbox Studio, 6 Mortimer Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1T 3JJ.
When:
Friday 17th Feb 1-6pm
In conversation with Lilah Parsons- 2pm
Saturday 18th Feb 11am-5pm
In conversation with Really Ree Beauty Blogger- 12pm
In conversation with Zara Martin- 3pm
Sunday 19th 12-5pm
In conversation with Rosie Fortescue- 12.30pm
All live talks are on a first come, first serve basis so turn up early to avoid disappointment.
Don’t forget to follow all the action on Instagram, Snapchat & Facebook using #LOOKxSmashbox too.
*An exclusive goody bags will be given to the first 100 guests daily who take and share a selfie from the hub with #LOOKXSmashbox and tag @SmashboxCosmeticsUK & @Lookmagazine.