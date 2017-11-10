The John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017 Is Here And It’s Super Festive

Awwwww!

By Jenny Proudfoot

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Nothing says the start of the festive season like the arrival of the annual John Lewis Christmas advert, and this year’s offering is no exception.

The highly-anticipated ad had a lot to live up to, with past stars including Monty the Penguin, the man on the moon and, of course, last year’s trampolining dog, Buster the Boxer.

This year, the star of the Christmas advert is Moz the Monster – and he’s receiving mixed reviews.

The advert, directed by Oscar-winning Michel Gondry tells a sweet story of friendship between a little boy and an imaginary snoring monster that lives under his bed, with the message ‘For gifts that brighten their world.’

And what’s a John Lewis Christmas advert without the perfect soundtrack? They usually opt for an on-trend cover of an old classic, mixing younger and older audiences, and this year is no exception.

Their 2017 pick? The Beatles’ Golden Slumbers, covered by Elbow.

Click the link in our bio to watch our 2017 Christmas ad #MozTheMonster A post shared by John Lewis (@johnlewisretail) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

‘When I told my ex-girlfriend I was doing the next John Lewis Christmas film she said, “You have big shoes to fill, this John Lewis commercial must make people cry don’t forget,”’ the director explained.

‘Last week I showed it to her and she cried – phew!’

It looks like Moz the monster has gone down well. If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to watch the advert on repeat.

Christmas has officially started.