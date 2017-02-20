Holly Willoughby Apologises After Joey Essex Swears On This Morning

The ex-TOWIE star didn't realise his microphone was still on when he turned the air blue...

Something pretty awkward happened on This Morning today.

Joey Essex accidentally swore live on the show, kicking off backstage without realising his microphone was still on. Eep.

The Celebs Go Dating star had just been on camera, sipping champagne and eating a strawberry as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield promoted his upcoming interview.

But unfortunately, he dropped the strawberry – and he wasn’t happy about it.

As the cameras cut back to Gino D’Acampo in the kitchen, Joey could be heard saying: ‘F***ing strawberry. I dropped it again because of this f***ing s***hole.’

Holly and Phil couldn’t hear the 26-year-old turning the air blue from the studio, but were quickly informed.

After realising what was happening, Phillip asked: ‘Can we still hear Joey Essex chatting away?’

Holly then apologised to viewers, saying: ‘If any of you heard something that Joey Essex said that you found offensive, we do apologise. He didn’t realise his mic was up so we are sorry for that.’

Phil joked: ‘I didn’t know he knew words that big.’

Oosh. While some may have been outraged, others clearly found the slip-up hilarious.

Tweets included: ‘@thismorning oh dear 🙊 Joey Essex. Wash your mouth out 😂😂,’ and: ‘Microphone malfunction…hearing Joey Essex say “f***in sh*** hole” live on #ThisMorning was extremely pleasing! Nobody had a clue 😂😂.’

One posed the question: ‘Do you think #ThisMorning will still interview joey after calling it a ***ing s*** hole 😂😂 [sic].’

Well, they did. But we’re pretty sure they’re going to be clamping down on switching off microphones in the future…