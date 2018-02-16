Joe Swash Says He Would Love To Have A Family With Stacey Solomon

By Beth Shearing

Joe Swash has revealed that he’d love to have children with Stacey Solomon.

The former EastEnders star opened up about the lady in his life while appearing at the Nailing Mental Health Valentine’s Ball in Fulham’s Hurlingham Club earlier this week.

‘I see it and it’s lovely and we want to have a family ourselves,’ Joe told The Sun at the charity event.

‘We’re happy and we just want to stay happy and I think that’s the key to things.’

Joe’s paternal admission comes just days after his 28-year-old girlfriend shared a funny video on Instagram Stories on 14 February.

The clip showed Stacey opening up a packet of Love Hearts to find a sweet stamped with the message ‘Say yes’, prompting Stacey to ask Joe to get down on one knee.

Joe, 36, and Stacey have been in a relationship since 2016 and the TV stars both have children with previous partners.

We’ve no doubt that Joe’s desire to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet once again will certainly delight Stacey.

She confessed to feeling broody just last month, following the recent birth of her sister’s little one.

‘It does make me broody when I hear people are pregnant or I see people are pregnant,’ Stacey opened up to Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson during a chat about kids on Loose Women.

‘It does make me want one.’

We’ll be watching this space…