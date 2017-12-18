Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe McFadden Admits The Show Made Him Ill

'You just collapse in a heap'

He may be our new Strictly Come Dancing champion, but Joe McFadden isn’t immune to getting sick.

The Holby City actor, 42, has admitted that he fell ill straight after Saturday night’s final, revealing on Lorraine earlier today: ‘I had the obligatory cold that descended instantly as soon as we finished – you just collapse in a heap.’

And he didn’t even get to enjoy the series wrap party, continuing: ‘There was a bit of a party on. We were all so exhausted, the finalists, so we didn’t party that hard.’

But despite the competition taking its toll on his body, Joe is still ecstatic to have lifted the glitterball trophy with partner Katya Jones.

He’s revealed that he was shocked to come out on top, as he was so unhappy with his performance in the dress rehearsal.

He said: ‘We had a really bad dress rehearsal… Katya said to me: “If you do it like that, there will be no glitterball.”

‘She was like: “We need to get there straight away,” and thankfully we did by the evening.’

We’d never have guessed. Congratulations again, Joe!