Joe McElderry Speaks Out About Cheryl’s ‘Fabulous’ News On This Morning

The singer was mentored by Cheryl on the X Factor. And he's got something to say about her baby news...

Joe McElderry took to the This Morning sofa today.

And the topic of conversation? Yup. You guessed it. CHERYL’S BABY.

Of course, if you’re a seasoned X Factor viewer, you’ll know that the 25-year-old won The X Factor whilst in Cheryl’s category back in 2009.

Joe admitted that, despite his time on the singing competition being quite a while ago, he’s still in touch with the mum-to-be.

Aw.

Holly Willoughby didn’t miss the opportunity to quiz him, and he told the ITV presenter: ‘We don’t see each other all the time, you know what it’s like, but yeah. Pregnant, baby on the way, how fabulous. It’s lovely.’

He didn’t really add too much more about the star’s happy news, but fans are continuing to speculate about Cheryl’s due date (with some even wondering if she might have already given birth).

But the former X Factor champ didn’t actually take to the sofa to chat about Chezza’s family news; he’s currently promoting his stint in the musical, Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat.

During his time on the show today, Joe opened up about a previous TV appearance that resulted in him getting body-shamed. Sigh.

The performer recalled: ‘It was odd.

‘I literally came off air and an hour or so after I was going to rehearsals and my phone started going crazy with Twitter notifications.

‘On that day I wasn’t much different to what I am now but it was just an unflattering photo.

‘People went crazy for it, it went everywhere.’

Speaking about his time on Lorraine, he continued: ‘What happened is, what they were doing…they put two photos together, one from X Factor – I was a kid, everybody grows up.

‘You grow into your body. You can’t say people don’t grow into their bodies.’

Last loincloth for Hastings! A post shared by Joe Mcelderry (@joemcelderry91) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:28am PST

These days, Joe seems to spend most of his time in his loincloth. And the singer recently shared a snap from his dressing room of the theatre.

He told Holly and Phil: ‘I used to be point blank ‘no way’, I could think of nothing worse than being topless but when Joseph came round the first thing I thought was ‘oh no, loincloth’.

‘But I’ve become so used to it, I spend half the day like that.’