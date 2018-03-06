We Know Why Jodie Foster Was On Crutches At The Oscars (And It’s Not Because Of Meryl)

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

When Jodie Foster came out onto the Oscars stage Sunday night alongside Jennifer Lawrence, people’s eyes were immediately fixated on her newest accessory: a pair of crutches. Foster wore flats and had to support part of her weight on the crutches, but she danced around what really happened to her.

‘[Meryl Streep] I, Tonya’d me,’ she joked, referencing the movie based on the real-life event of the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Lawrence nodded before deadpanning, ‘She tripped me once.’

Obviously, it was all in jest, but in the name of clearing Meryl Streep’s reputation once and for all, others dug a little deeper.

Foster’s rep confirmed to People on Monday that Streep was not literally responsible for Foster’s injury, so any Streep fans that happened to take that literally can breathe a sigh of relief.

As it turns out, Foster fell in a skiing accident a few weeks ago, which is much less dramatic than a Streep-Foster brawl. She has been on crutches ever since.

Let’s hope she recovers quickly without any Kerrigan moments in the future.