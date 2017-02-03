J.K.Rowling Shuts Down Trump Fans Threatening To Burn Harry Potter Books (Book Burning, Really?!)

J.K.Rowling's anti-Trump messages have incited a mass burning of Harry Potter books stateside. Yes, really.

So, we all know that J.K. Rowling is pretty much lit when it comes to Twitter. Girl has got some mean skills when it comes to shutting down trolls, and now it seems, her anti-Trump social media sentiments have stirred some fans up into a frenzy. A book burning frenzy. Yes, really. What times we live in.

J.K. Rowling has made her feelings about Donald Trump’s ban on citizens and refugees (from predominantly Muslim countries) entering the US very clear via Twitter — she’s been posting and retweeting messages openly criticising the president for the last little while — and now it seems some pro-Trump fans are now taking action against her by (yes) burning Harry Potter books.

Now, while we can’t get our head around just how angry you would have to be to burn your well-thumbed copy of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, it is in fact J.K. Rowling’s AMAZING responses to this slew of Twitter hatred that has gotten folks talking.

And because J.K. Rowling is the bomb, she certainly isn’t going to take people threatening to burn her books lying down. Here are our favourite book burning/anti-Trump shut-downs thus far, and yes, they’ve gone viral.

1. DVDS…

When one fan tweeted about burning her books and DVDs, J.K. shut it down in style.

2. Getting the facts straight…

Come on haters. Get your Harry Potter facts right before you start attacking THE AUTHOR!

3. Mass burning #ThankYouFor17Years…

Wow, this fan is more than a little irritated.

4. The ‘hooded chihuahua’…

We actually guffawed into our tea when reading this.

5. Don’t try and tell her to back out of politics…

Oh Mr America, what were you thinking.

Followed closely by this. Feels.

This isn’t the first time people have burned, or threatened to burn J.K. Rowling’s books. Some religious groups following the ’90s Harry Potter book phenomenon denounced the stories as being ‘anti-biblical’, and there were reported burnings across the globe.

Fast forward to 2017, and believe it or not, book burning is still actually a thing. Err, have we just woken up in the Middle Ages?! So today, we salute the gloriousness that is J.K.Rowling, and her witty Twitter take-downs.

Book burning? Actual lols.