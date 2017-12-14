The Jeweller Behind Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Won’t Make Another One

If you've had your eye on Meghan's bling, we've got some sad news for you...

From the editors of InStyle US

The world—ourselves included—can’t stop oohing and ahhing over Meghan Markle’s engagement ring.

And why should we? The three-stone stunner is truly dazzling, and a lot of us not-so-secretly want to copy basically anything Meghan Markle wears or does.

But if you want an exact replica from the royal jeweller that made Markle’s ring, you’re out of luck.

Cleave and Company, the jewellery house in question, has been inundated with requests for diamond doppelgängers – and the answer is a hard ‘no.’

‘We’re not going to be making replicas of it,’ Stephen Connelly, the Cleave and Company director told the Associated Press. ‘If you want a ring, then we’ll design you a different one.’

Connelly also told the AP that the reaction to Markle’s ring came as ‘a bit of a shock,’ though tbh, we totally could have called this.

The ring, which Prince Harry designed himself with Cleave and Company (who are also responsible for the Queen’s jewels) features one standout stone from Botswana flanked by two smaller ones, which were from Princess Diana’s personal jewellery collection.

Priceless.