Jesy Nelson Brings Up Zayn Malik In Awkward BRITs Interview

...and Perrie Edwards does NOT seem impressed

We think Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson may be in a bit of trouble with her bandmate Perrie Edwards after Wednesday’s BRIT Awards.

As you probably know, it was an amazing night for the girls. Not only did they open the show with a powerful rendition of their #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex, but they also won their first ever BRIT.

It was SOTME that was honoured, scoring the gong for British Single Of The Year.

Jesy and her bandmates warned us right at the start of the ceremony that they were up for a party, with Perrie Edwards telling reporters: ‘We’re excited we’re performing first because we can get on the bevvys after.’

And they stayed true to their word, with Jesy looking in VERY high spirits backstage after their win.

Chatting in front of cameras, the 25-year-old said she loved the statuette ‘so much’ before, er, giving it a big ol’ lick.

She then exclaimed: ‘I’m so sorry, I’ve had a few bevvys and I don’t really care because I’m having the best night of my life.’

But things didn’t stop there. Because according to The Sun, she proceeded to name-check Zayn Malik. AKA Perrie’s ex-fiancé. Eeeep.

When Leigh-Anne Pinnock joked they wanted to thank former partners for inspiring the track, Jesy took the joke a step further by responding: ‘Shout out to ZM!’

Clearly incredibly embarrassed, Perrie replied: ‘Shut up! Stop! I’m going to kill you.’

This says it all ❤️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Luckily, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the pair. Last night, Jesy captioned a photo of herself and Perrie embracing as their win was announced: ‘This says it all ❤️.’

Aw. ZM who?