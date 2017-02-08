Jesy Nelson Swears On Stage While Touring With Ariana Grande

...and it's totally LOL

Little Mix are really smashing it right now.

After debuting their video for new single Touch last month, the girls jetted over the pond to join Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour.

But while Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are pretty much always pitch-perfect, they do make the odd mistake from time to time.

Jesy, 25, shared a hilarious video from a rehearsal yesterday, which saw her swearing after she missed a note during a rendition of Touch.

When it just ain't happening!!

The group had been showcasing some perfect harmonies, but after Jesy uttered the F-word into her microphone, her bandmates couldn’t help giggling in surprise.

She’d captioned the clip: ‘When it just ain’t happening!!’ and fans were quick to LOL along with her.

Comments included: ‘This is why you girls will always be loved! Your just real!’ and: ‘Hahahaha!! 😂 Happenes to everybody!!! 😍 Your voice is so beautiful even when some notes are just like “Not today, Mofo”…😒…🙃… Haha! Loved this! 😄 [sic].’

There's not a better feeling in the world than performing on stage with your three best friends infront of an incredible crowd it doesn't get better than this! We feel so lucky to be on tour with the incredible @arianagrande and cannot wait to see more of you guys ❤️#dangerouswomantour

Ah. We can’t get it right all the time, eh? And despite this teeny-tiny mishap, Jesy’s clearly been having a great time with Ariana and crew.

She posted a video of herself and her girls on stage earlier this week, writing the caption: ‘There’s not a better feeling in the world than performing on stage with your three best friends infront of an incredible crowd it doesn’t get better than this! We feel so lucky to be on tour with the incredible @arianagrande and cannot wait to see more of you guys ❤️#dangerouswomantour [sic].’

Good luck for the rest of the tour, ladies!