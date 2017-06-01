Jesy Nelson’s Latest Instagram Photo Has Sparked Concern

What IS the dark mark on the Little Mix singer's stomach...?

There’s no denying that Jesy Nelson is looking AH-mazing right now.

But Little Mix fans were a little concerned about the 25-year-old yesterday, when she posted an Instagram snap of herself posing in a crop top and jeans combo.

Munich 👌🏼

A post shared by @jesynelson on

At first glance, it appeared to be a pretty standard (but totally gorgeous) photo.

Jesy had paired her outfit with tumbling waves, hoop earrings and a dramatic smoky eye. However, on closer inspection, there appeared to be a worrying-looking mark on her stomach.

It was fairly large and dark, leading some to wonder whether she’d injured herself.

Comments included: ‘What is that black thing on Jess’ hips?’ ‘The bruise…’ and: ‘What happened to her stomach🤕😪 [sic].’

Little Mix at Radio 1's Big Weekend

Little Mix are currently touring in Europe

However, others reckoned there could be a far more simple explanation.

It could be noted that Jesy’s top appeared to have some mesh detailing which covered her tum. Combined with a filter, this would have highlighted her ab crease.

When you look back at Jesy’s past Instagram shots, you can see that her abs tend to create a shadow in this position – it’s just not usually so defined. Take a look at this…

Miaaaaaammiiiiiiiii 🙊😎

A post shared by @jesynelson on

One Mixer wrote: ‘It’s her stomach contour. Look at all her other crop top photos. It just looks black cause of the shirt and shadow,’ while another said: ‘Are you sure that is bruise? lol!😂 Its abs, the picture have filter. so it turns black 😠👎😁 [sic].’

Now Jesy’s representative has cleared everything up, telling Metro: ‘It’s just shading on her stomach that looks darker with the filter.’

Phew. We’re glad it’s not a bruise, because that shiner would’ve been PAINFUL.