Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Her ‘Horrendous’ Break-Up

Jesy Nelson has admitted how difficult her break-up with fiancé Jake Roche was.

The Little Mix singer, 25, split from Rixton’s Jake, 24, in November, just over a year after they got engaged in a romantic proposal at Manchester Arena.

She’s yet to reveal the reason behind their separation, but hints in a new interview that it was ‘awful’. Oh, Jess : (.

She tells radio show Z100: ‘When you break up with someone, it’s awful. Is it not one of the worst pains?

‘It’s horrendous and we all need a sad song that you sit and cry to.’

And which sad song could this be? LM’s #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex, obvs.

It’s been rumoured that the track is about Jesy’s bandmate Perrie Edwards’ ex Zayn Malik, but the girls have always maintained that it’s ‘a song that could relate to everyone in the world’.

Now Jesy’s explained: ‘At the end of the day, though, you need something that makes you feel empowered… that makes you think: “You know what? I don’t need you anymore. I’m going to go out with my girls and I’m going to get over you because I don’t need you.”

‘And that’s exactly what Shout Out To My Ex does.’

Jake – who’s the son of Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie – has also kept fairly quiet about him and Jesy, although his band did recently release a track entitled I Swear She’ll Be The Death Of Me.

It sounds like these two are both still a little bit broken-hearted, so we’re sending lots of love their way.