Jesy Nelson Skips Little Mix Girls Night Out Amid ‘ Feud’ Rumours

Are Mixers right to be nervous?

After sharing a photo of herself with her band members cropped out, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson found herself at the centre of a ‘feud’ storm.

Little Mix fasn noticed the crop and were immediately whipped into a frenzy, worrying that their girl boss idols were on the verge of splitting.

Fortunately for them (and Twitter), the row rumours were unfounded. Jesy proved that she and Perrie were still the best of mates with a cute Snapchat video.

In the vid Jesy can be seen lying on a bed. The pretty singer squeaks because of voice change tech), “So we’d just like to address the situation of the friendship between me and Perrie. Do you think I’d be laying in her bed if I weren’t friends with her?!”

Even with that vote of best-pal confidence, people are STILL worrying about the band thanks to this snap.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall all appeared in Leigh-Anne’s ‘Girls night’ Snapchat picture. Jesy was noticeably absent, despite performing with the rest of the band earlier that evening…

What’s going on gals? Was Jesy just feeling a bit knackered and needed a nap? We feel like that ALL OF THE TIME so totally get it.