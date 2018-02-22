Jesy Nelson Didn’t Look Impressed With Jack Whitehall’s Joke At The BRITs

Awks

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson endured a bit of an awkward moment at last night’s BRIT Awards.

She and her bandmates were chatting to host Jack Whitehall at their table when he quipped: ‘Last month you hit 3 billion views on YouTube and only 2 billion of those are people watching you trying to do a Jamaican accent, Jesy.’

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, the 26-year-old was once filmed attempting the accent – and not quite pulling it off.

The girls’ reactions to Jack’s comment said it all, with Jade Thirlwall putting her head in her hands and Leigh-Anne Pinnock grimacing.

Jesy herself stayed stony-faced. Eep.

But TBH, we reckon Little Mix were too focused on the show itself to feel particularly fazed. They were up for British Video Of The Year, but ended up losing out to Harry Styles.

Fans were incredibly disappointed, with many taking to Twitter to apologise for not winning them the viewer-voted gong.

Comments included: ‘@LittleMix we did it for you. we love you so much 💘 you’ll always be the real winners in our hearts,’ and: ‘I feel like i failed y’all @LittleMix i’m sorry lovies 💔 [sic].’

However, Perrie Edwards ensured Mixers that they were okay with missing out this morning, captioning an Instagram photo of herself: ‘Kisses to all our amazing fans who do nothing but fight for us and show passion and dedication. You’re all my winners, I love you <3 #LittleMixFamily.’

Aw. Maybe next year, eh?