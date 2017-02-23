Jesy Nelson Was Clearly Having A Brilliant Time At The BRIT Awards

The Little Mix lady makes fans LOL with her tipsy antics

Jesy Nelson was having a cracking time at the BRIT Awards last night, wasn’t she?

We mean, she had every right to. Not only did Little Mix open the show with a powerful rendition of their #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex, but they also won their first ever BRIT.

It was SOTME that was honoured, scoring the gong for British Single Of The Year.

Jesy and her bandmates warned us right at the start of the ceremony that they were up for a party, with Perrie Edwards telling reporters: ‘We’re excited we’re performing first because we can get on the bevvys after.’

And they stayed true to their word, with Jesy looking in VERY high spirits backstage after their win.

Chatting in front of cameras, the 25-year-old said she loved the statuette ‘so much’ before, er, giving it a big ol’ lick.

After Perrie, 23, told her to stop, she exclaimed: ‘I’m so sorry, I’ve had a few bevvys and I don’t really care because I’m having the best night of my life.’

In another interview, she laughingly said: ‘I’m really sorry, we’re very drunk but we don’t give a s*** because we’re so happy.’

Of course, the clips were quickly shared all over Twitter – and Mixers could NOT stop LOLing.

Tweets included: ‘Drunk Jesy is GOLDEN,’ ‘Drunk Jesy at the brits last night was literally the best thing ever,’ and: ‘I want to get drunk with jesy so bad she’s so much fun [sic].’

I literally have no flippin words for this moment rite here! All I can say is I love these girls more than anyone or anything in the world they are literally my bestest friends in the whole wide bloody world and I cannot believe I got to achieve my dream with them! There's not a better feeling in the world waking up and doing what I love for a living with my 3 best mates and I am forever grateful that I get to share every epic experience with them! The loves of my life literally we flippin did it 🙈😁 here's to the next 5 years with you nutters ❤️

We kinda agree with that one! Huge congratulations, girls.